Weekend entertainment set for Scarecrow Festival

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Weekend entertainment for the 2024 Scarecrow Festival was announced recently on social media, featuring a variety of performers. The Scarecrow Festival will run from Sept. 20-22 in downtown Washington Court House.

Opening entertainment on Friday, Sept. 20 will be DJ Marcus Harris at 5:30 p.m. During this time, line dancing will take place featuring professional instructor Elijah Perkins.

The headliner for Friday will be country rapper David Morris who is slated to hit the stage at 9 p.m.

The following information is from Morris’ website:

David Morris is a country artist, singer-songwriter and rapper from Charleston, West Virginia. His sound mixes trap style beats with slide guitars, banjos with catchy hooks, and lyrical mastery with relatable lyrics. David’s music has the power to connect with fans from all walks of life and push the country music genre forward. His growth on all platforms has skyrocketed since the release of his 2020 debut album, “Red, White, & American Blues,” which features several standout single such as the feel good anthem “Smalltown Queen,” the supportive “Who Hurt You” and the anthemic “Does He Know About Us.” David has landed himself just shy of 25 million collective streams on Spotify, and 15 million on Apple Music alone. David has received praise from several critics, and Elevator Music even cited that he very well may be “The future of country music.” David’s success however, is matched with a humble outlook. He says, “The greatest honor as an artist is seeing your music resonate with people. Hearing that a song can comfort someone, or inspire someone is the real reward”. If you are looking for an artist that writes raw and honest lyrics, but also produces tracks that you can drive down a backroad blasting through your sub-woofers, look no further.

Moving to Saturday, Cream Camino will return the the Scarecrow Festival as the opening act. The band is set to take the stage at 7 p.m.

The following information is from Cream Camino’s website:

Cream Camino is a dynamic alt-rock band hailing from Ohio’s capital city and recognized as one of the most compelling live music acts in the Midwest. Formed in 2012 by Jeff Manning (vocals/guitar) and Jon Gunder (drums), the pair quickly became infatuated with the idea of making great music. Their album ‘Dames & Disbelief’ was recorded with the intentions of bringing Jeff’s creations to fruition. In 2017 Jarrod Pinkerton (bass) joined the ranks making Cream Camino a three-piece. Jarrod was an integral missing piece that allowed Cream Camino the ability to perform the song creations that better portrayed the recorded versions and allowed them to take this project to a new level. Over the next few years, the trifecta released ‘Dames & Disbelief’ globally, created EP ‘Closer to the Bridges’, along with singles ‘Riders on the River’ and ‘Here’s to the Beast.”

Quickly gaining an audience and a name for themselves playing fairs and festivals, rock radio events, and summer concert series, Cream Camino has toured all over the Midwest and the east coast opening for national acts such as Halestorm at the Delaware State Fair, Quiet Riot, Orianthi, Firehouse, and Jack Russell’s Great White.

Influenced by rock legends such as Roger Waters, Jimi Hendrix, and John Bonham, illustrate the powerhouse sounds Cream Camino strives to achieve with every note. Their lively performances mixes in unforgettable original songs that quickly become an ear-worm, alongside cover songs played in a way that makes you feel like you’re hearing the song for the first time again. We guarantee you’ll be left remembering their name.

The headliner for Saturday is Mercury Nashville singer-songwriter Travis Denning, who will perform at 9 p.m.

The following information is from Denning’s website:

Call him hardheaded, but Mercury Nashville singer-songwriter Travis Denning has always followed his own path. Over the years, that would lead some to predict he was headed nowhere fast. But with nearly 750 million global streams and a growing country profile, he’s proved them wrong.

From his 2018 breakout “David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs” (a Top 40 debut which has since been certified Gold by the RIAA), to his jet black 2019 hit “After a Few” (a Platinum Number One on the Billboard Country Airplay charts), three explosive EPs and a reputation for totally unhinged live shows, Denning has carved out a thriving – if slightly audacious – place in the modern Music City.

He’s “a guitar player moonlighting as a metalhead in country music,” as he likes to say. And with his first-full length album “Roads That Go Nowhere,” the small-town Georgia native keeps his creative heading … even when it goes against the flow of traffic. Building on a signature style uniquely his own, this is full spectrum, guitar-driven country-rock, avoiding the pitfalls of a detour disguised as a shortcut to success. Because honestly, Denning has never been one to listen to directions.

“I think if you’re chasing what’s popular, you’ve already lost,” the acclaimed singer-songwriter admits. “I mean, someone already came up with that like a year ago. I think after the success I have seen, those songs have taught me that when I stick to what my gut says, it translates. At the end of the day, you just have to go all in – or you’re selling yourself short.”

Stay with the Record-Herald for more news and announcements regarding the 2024 Scarecrow Festival.