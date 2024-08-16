Lady Panthers blank Westfall in season opener, 6-0

Miami Trace sophomore Nora Morrison pushes past a Westfall defender during the first half of the game against Westfall on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. Morrison scored two goals on the day and the Lady Panthers were victorious, 6-0. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Lady Panther sophomore Marian Mara drills a shot into the back of the net for a goal during the first half of the game against Westfall on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

Though stormy weather was in the forecast on Monday evening, The Miami Trace Lady Panthers saw clear conditions for their season-opening varsity soccer contest against Westfall.

Miami Trace scored two goals in the first half and four in the second half while cruising to a 6-0 shutout victory to start the 2024 campaign.

The score remained tied through nearly 20 minutes to start the contest before sophomore Karleigh Cooper drilled a ball into the back of the net at the 20:50 mark to put the Lady Panthers on the board, 1-0.

Sophomore Marian Mara punched one through at the 14:20 mark to extend the lead to 2-0, which would be the score at the break.

Early in the second half, junior Isabelle DeBruin scored from near midfield to make it 3-0.

Sophomore Nora Morrison added a goal at the 29:13 mark to make it 4-0, and would score a second goal around 10 minutes later after freshman Lily Siler took a shot on goal that was deflected to Morrison who knocked it through, pushing the lead to 5-0.

The final goal of the game at the 10:45 mark as Cooper netted her second goal of the evening, extending the lead to 6-0 which was the final.

The Lady Panthers (1-0) will enjoy a long break from action and then look to build off of their season-opening success as they travel to Jackson on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. in their first Frontier Athletic Conference contest of the season.

The Lady Mustangs (0-1) will return to action on Monday, Aug. 19 on the road at Circleville.