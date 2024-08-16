Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 19-23 is as follows:
MONDAY
BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Ham & soup beans, cornbread, cole slaw, fruit in Jell-O
WEDNESDAY
Chicken parmesan, seasoned vegetables, garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit
THURSDAY
Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, animal crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes & gravy, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla wafers
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Aug. 19-23 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Commodities
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Cornhole
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Artiology (Journaling)
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo
6 p.m. Pie & ice cream social with community band
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Ping Pong
11:30 a.m. Lunch