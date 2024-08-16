City officials offer condolences to Helt family

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, Aug. 14, with the approval of the minutes of the prior meeting and there were no communications to report, according to city manager Joe Denen.

The reports of the economic strategies and cooperation committee and finance and personnel committee were approved, along with a submitted report from the last Downtown Vitality Task Force meeting.

Denen gave the city manager report and started by offering sincere condolences to the family of Edward Helt, who was a former assistant fire chief for the City of Washington, as well as a Rotary member, and singer on WCHO. Helt passed away last Saturday (please see obituary inside).

Denen reported that Small Nation, a revitalization group for downtown areas, was scheduled to visit on Friday, Aug. 16 for a tour of some downtown businesses and vacant properties.

Denen said that city streets are being painted in areas of crosswalks, and the various streets will be closed to passing traffic for a short time while the painting is accomplished for the safety of the crews doing the work. He said, “this should be a minor inconvenience and it will pass quickly.”

Denen said that a fireworks draft ordinance is in process and that surveys were sent out in water bills. He added that the responses have been “interesting and educational.” The questionnaire was written and approved by the city and the police and fire departments.

There was no finance report. The city attorney report stated that they are billing homeowners for the mowing the city has had to do on private property because of tall weeds or grass.

The city clerk gave a report that LevelUp Arcade LLC, 202 E. Court St., at the corner of North Fayette Street, had applied for a D5 liquor license through the Ohio Division of Liquor Control. Renovations and restoration of the business are ongoing after the fire sustained last year at the business location. When the vote was taken regarding council members wanting a hearing on the matter, the vote was 5 to 2, therefore, no hearing on approval has been requested.

During the public input period, resident Richard Davis of State Route 38, spoke about the tanker that ran out of water during a house fire in Union Township in July. Mutual aid was called in with other tankers, but arrived a few minutes later.

Washington Fire Chief Tim Downing has been in discussions with the Union Township Trustees, and trustee Ron Woodrow was in attendance at the council meeting to confirm their conversations regarding a solution to the situation.

Tankers that carry water are necessary due to the lack of fire hydrants in that township area. The Washington Fire Department tanker, called #140, is currently out of service and a new tanker had to be ordered, but delivery of a special-built tanker can take up to one year to build and deliver, according to Downing. Tanker #140 carried 2,500 gallons of water. Other fire engine/pumpers only carry 1,000 gallons of water. Downing noted that engine #135’s pump failed, but has now been fixed and is operating properly with 1,000 gallons of water.

Downing said due to the good relationships built with the volunteer fire departments that serve Fayette County areas, they are able to get mutual aid rather quickly with extra manpower when needed. They are toned out when the local department determines they need immediate assistance.

Under a new agreement between the city fire department and Union Township Trustees, each and every time a fire is reported in Union Township, and the Washington Fire Department is responding to that fire, other nearby departments will automatically be toned out to respond at the same time with their tanker of water so there won’t be any delay in response with needed water in case of a large fire.

All the local volunteer fire departments in Fayette County are in agreement to assist the city fire department regarding Union Township, and when needed, other departments always respond and assist as they are called with equipment and manpower, according to Downing.

Legislation was then presented. The ordinance to rezone three parcels belonging to South Side Church of Christ to community facility was placed on third reading, and then moved to passage with seven yes votes.

The ordinance amending the floodplain regulations went through second reading.

A resolution was on first reading to accept an agreement with a Ross County official to assist the building department in their many building inspections due to the extra load of work brought before the building/zoning department with the new housing developments.

A resolution was on first reading to authorize the city manager to enter into an agreement with the Fayette County Commissioners regarding public defender services for the city. The city’s participation amount would be $26,177.20, prorated quarterly.

A new Ordinance 31-2024 was introduced amending the codified ordinance building maintenance code for the Downtown Historical Business District for the purpose of harmonizing the downtown rules. This item went through first reading. It pertains to safety and maintenance of downtown buildings — especially vacant spaces, windows, and eliminating wooden boards in lieu of broken window replacements, etc.

Another new Ordinance (32-2024) was placed on first reading that would prohibit parking of motor vehicles on lawns. It states that “the proper utilization of residential properties contributes to the safety, aesthetics, and overall quality of life with the community; and the parking of vehicles and equipment on residential properties has been observed to result in various negative consequences, including safety hazards, aesthetic degradation, environmental impact, noise disturbance, and traffic congestion.”

The ordinance states that “no automobile, motorcycle or other motor vehicle, trailer, or construction equipment, shall be parked or remain on any non-parking or non-driveway portion of the yard of any residential or multi-family zoned lot for longer than 48 hours. All motorized vehicles and or trailers shall be parked/kept only on an improved hard surface such as concrete, asphalt or gravel. Such surfaces shall encompass the entire vehicle or trailer. All vehicles or trailers parked in parking areas or driveways shall bear the current registration or license tags as required by the Ohio Revised Code.”

“This section shall not apply during times of emergency due to acts of nature or during times that a resident is in the process of moving in or out of the premises.” Each violation will constitute a person being guilty of a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

The next meeting of city council will be held on Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.