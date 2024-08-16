An easy day trip after the Farmers Market

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Back in the day (my parent’s school years and my grandparent’s for sure) when elementary children memorized poems, I’m fairly confident that Alfred Lord Tennyson’s “The Eagle” would have been a frequently memorized poem. It’s short, just two stanzas, with good rhythm, imagery and rhyme:

“He clasps the crag with crooked hands;/Close to the sun in lonely lands,/Ring’d with the azure world, he stands.//The wrinkled sea beneath him crawls;/He watches from his mountain walls,/And like a thunderbolt he falls.”

While the two bald eagles at the Glen Helen Raptor Center in Yellow Springs do not have any crags or open sea over which to fly, these previously wounded raptor ambassadors may be admired up close. Also at the center are owls, falcons and hawks, as well as Corva the crow and three vultures. The birds are beautiful. Some may be familiar from yards and highway sightings, and others (such as some owls) might have been heard but not seen. You can’t help but be amazed by these majestic birds. An easy day trip from Fayette County, with lots of hiking options in the same area. Just make sure to visit after your trip to the market.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. to noon. It is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Baby essentials including hand crocheted blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, muslin swaddle blankets, beaded and macrame pacifier clips, crinkle squares and other baby teethers. Also crocheted kitchen dish cloths, pot scrubbers, essential oil car diffusers and hand poured wax melts in over 50 scents.

DSC Produce Farm (Darren Cox): 10 flavors of salsa, 5 salad dressings and 3 BBQ sauce flavors. Pumpkin butter.

Engeti (Alana Walters & Janet Bick): dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, cakes, brownies, pies, cookies, and other baked goods.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Dried sage and catnip. Fresh produce (chemical/pesticide free) —cherry tomatoes including Matt’s Wild and Sungold, garlic, peppers including serranos, and tomatillos. Baklava (with farm honey), paraffin free buckeye candy, and sourdough crackers. Pennyroyal and parsley plants.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, pineapple, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, peanut butter fudge, lemon bars, funfetti cookies and double chocolate fudge cookies.

Karyn’s Kreations (Karyn Brunton): Crocheted creations and stickers.

PPCF/ The Jam Man (David Persinger): Jams/Jellies/Fruit Butters: New- plum butter, pear butter, peach habanero & no added sugar triple berry. Texas chocolate sheet cakes with or without pecans. Produce: blackberries, greasy beans (Shucky beans, a Kentucky heirloom). Jasper Twp raw honey.

Red Maple Goats and Soaps (Cindy Grover): Goat milk soaps as well as soothing bath soaks, foot cream, lotions, and 100% handmade goat milk products.

Rural Beans Roastery LLC (Kameron Rinehart): Assorted freshly roasted coffee (beans and ground).

Slate Hill Farm & Orchard (Greg Hood and family): Honey crisp apples.

Sunburst Wormstead (Sarah & Daniel Jewell): Vermibrew (worm tea) – liquid fertilizer made from worm castings and full of beneficial microbes for your indoor & outdoor plants.

Teter Farm (Owen and Kate Teter): Fresh and dried flower bouquets and arrangements. Tomatoes.

The Casual Gourmet (Jason Gilmore): Assorted baked goods.

Windy Hen Acres (Jeff Shepherd & Angie Nichols): farm fresh eggs & assorted pottery.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a kind handcrafted wood items— signs, tables, gnomes, as well as bird feeders (freestanding and hanging) and hanging bird houses. Wooden solar mushrooms and sunflowers. Crocheted items including a variety of stuffed animals, kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer): Bread and other baked goods. Sewing crafts.

Bridge View Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh produce including slicing and cherry tomatoes, candy onions, zucchini, yellow summer squash, green beans, green bell peppers, hot peppers, potatoes, eggplant and cucumbers. Watermelons.

Katrina Bush is a vendor at the Fayette County Farmers Market.