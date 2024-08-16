A very tasty comfort food recipe

Hello!

I got up to a cool morning this week. I’m not looking forward to cool or cold weather. I’ve never been a fan. Just think, next month is fall. I’m not done with summer and my garden just yet. Yet, fall is right around the corner.

The only redeeming thing about cooler weather is comfort food, warm, satisfying comfort food. That is the part I’m all about!

This week’s recipe is comfort food. It’s economical, as much as it can be. One dish that has vegetables and meat. Easy to make, quick and yes, very tasty.

You can add different or more vegetables to this dish if you wish. I always add some peas. I love peas and I think it adds a nice little flavor to almost all casserole dishes.

When I first got married, I could not cook many things, so one of the staples in those early days was hamburger helper. It was quick and easy, and it tasted really good. But it was also expensive. So that is when I started looking at old recipe books my mom had. I did find a few recipes that resembled hamburger helper that I could make with some of the ingredients I already had on hand. Problem solved.

This week’s recipe reminds me of those days and the recipes I searched for. I did not find this one until years later, but I’m just glad I did find it.

This goes well with a side salad or cole slaw, and when I have extra time on my hands, I make some fresh bread. It goes perfectly with this dish also. Such a warm satisfying meal for when the weather turns cooler.

Vegetable Beef Casserole

Ingredients

3 medium potatoes, sliced thin

3 carrots, sliced.

3 celery ribs, sliced.

2 cups cut fresh or frozen cut green beans.

1 medium onion, chopped.

1 lb lean ground beef (90% lean)

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

4 medium tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped.

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

1. In a three quart casserole dish, layer half each potatoes, carrots, celery, green beans and onion. Crumble half the uncooked beef over vegetables. Sprinkle with ½ teaspoon each thyme, salt, and pepper. Repeat layers.

2. Top with tomatoes. Cover and bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees bake about 1 hour longer or until vegetables are tender and meat is no longer pink. Sprinkle with cheese, cover and let stand until cheese is melted.

Enjoy!