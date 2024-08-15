WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 12

Endangering Children: At 3:46 p.m., officers responded to 1700 Columbus Ave. in reference to a juvenile being inside the store unattended for approximately 30 minutes. The parent was later located and charged with endangering children.

Theft: At 11:24 p.m., officers responded to Heritage Green in reference to the theft of plants from a porch. The offender was identified, and the victim was referred to the city solicitor for the filing of charges.