Rolling Rimples program set to begin again

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Rolling Rimples, a fun, competitive weight loss challenge among businesses in Fayette County, is about to begin its 34th program.

Businesses that participate have as many teams as they want with four or five people on a team. Janessa Williamson, RN, is the health educator at Fayette County Public Health and she goes out to each business once a month for five months and weighs each participant.

Participants receive a piece of fruit, healthy recipe and notes on eating properly, how to eat healthy at a restaurant, or shopping wisely at the grocery, and other health-related information.

The most recent program consisted of 12 agencies/businesses and 19 teams. Overall there were 76 participants total and 204.8 pounds lost. At the end of the program, the top three individuals were given gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50, and $25, respectively, with each member of the winning team receiving a $50 gift card.

The winning team was Miami Trace High School. Team members were Bryan Sheets, Dawn Dawson, Toni Speakman, Robin Hart, and Rebecca Milstead.

Bryan Sheets, on team MT, was also the first-place individual winner, losing a total of 22 pounds. Heath Link, of Farm Credit, lost 21.9 pounds, earning second place. The third place winner was Mileah Wilson, of Community Action Commission, who lost 20.7 pounds.

For more information on health education programs at Fayette County Public Health, contact Janessa Williamson, RN, at 740-335-5910.