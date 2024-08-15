OSHP: Sabina resident dies in 2-vehicle collision

XENIA — A Sabina woman has died from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon on State Route 72, north of Interstate 71, in Greene County, according to the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Preliminary investigation showed that just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, a 2013 Ford Focus was heading north on State Route 72 and a 2023 GMC Terrain was traveling south on State Route 72. According to OSHP, the Ford Focus went left of the center-line and struck the GMC Terrain head-on.

The driver of the GMC — Sherry A. Gerber, 62 — was transported by air ambulance to Kettering Health – Main Campus with life-threatening injuries. Earlier this morning, Gerber reportedly succumbed to fatal injuries as a result of the accident.

The driver of the Ford — Nickolus L. Stone, 30, of Peebles — was transported by air ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to OSHP, alcohol use is not suspected. The crash is still under investigation.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Jamestown Police Department, New Jasper Fire Department, A-Towing, and Sandy’s Towing.