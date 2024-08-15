FCPH announces upcoming programs/activities

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) has announced the upcoming programs and activities.

Wellness Matters Series – Snack and Learn!

Join Jennifer Eggleton, Extension Educator at OSU Extension Fayette County, and Ashley Roberts, Director of Nursing at Fayette County Public Health, to learn about healthy living and make a pizza using vegetables from the YMCA community garden. Earn $20 worth of Fayette County Farmers’ Market coupons for attending.

This information session is part of a series of educational opportunities offered as a collaboration between the Help Me Grow home visiting program and the preconception health and wellness program at FCPH.

This session will occur on Wednesday, Aug. 29, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the OSU Extension Fayette County office, 1450 US 22 SW, Washington Court House. The first 20 families to sign up will receive $20 in Farmers’ Market coupons and free childcare. Call 740-335-5111 to register.

Converse with a Nurse

“Converse with a Nurse” is a short educational session followed by questions and answers. Darci Moore, Certified Nurse Practitioner, and Janessa Williamson, RN, CLS lead these sessions. There is no cost and this is open to anyone 18 or older. This program is perfect for anyone who wants to find support and encouragement for healthier living.

The program is currently on summer break. Sessions will resume on Sept. 13 and Sept. 27 at noon at the Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm St., Washington C.H. For more information, contact Janessa Williamson, RN, at 740-335-5910.

Fayette Fat Fighters

Fayette Fat Fighters is a weight loss and healthy living support program available to anyone 18 or older. There is no cost to participate in this program.

Health education, recipe demonstrations, and giveaways are provided by Health Educator Janessa Williamson, RN, in a supportive and encouraging environment.

The class meets every Monday at the Fayette County Public Health office, 317 S. Fayette St. Optional weigh-in is between 5-5:30 p.m. followed by class from 5:30-6 p.m. For more information, call 740-335-5910.

Community Health Assessment

The Fayette County Community Health Alliance (FCCHA) is currently surveying Fayette County residents for the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).

The FCCHA is a collaborative, community-based group whose efforts aim to improve the quality of life for residents of Fayette County. The coalition is structured with a steering committee focused on specific health priorities.

A community health assessment helps people understand what health issues are important in the community and to the community and what can be done to make things better. Community members need to be included and involved in the process because they know their community best. They can share their personal experiences, concerns, and ideas to help make sure that the assessment reflects the real needs of the people who live here. By participating, community members can help make decisions that will improve the health and well-being of everyone in Fayette County.

There are many opportunities to be involved depending on your availability and level of interest. You can serve on the coalition, or take the survey, or participate in a focus group. The survey will be available to the public soon. If you would like to be involved in the community health assessment, email [email protected].

To stay up-to-date on the latest offerings at Fayette County Public Health, visit faycohd.org.

Suicide Prevention Coalition: A Community of Hope

The Fayette County Suicide Prevention Coalition meets on the third Thursday of every month at the FCPH office. The coalition is made up of community members and agency representatives working together, dedicated to building healthy and safe communities by helping others discover their reasons to live through promoting awareness, education, intervention, and support services.

The committee is planning the 2024 “Light in the Dark” Glow Walk, to be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at Miami Trace High School. For more information, call 740-335-5910 or email [email protected].