Ironmen extend lead in FAC boys golf race

JACKSON — The third Frontier Athletic Conference boys golf match took place on Monday, Aug. 12 at Franklin Valley Golf Course. Coming into the match, the Ironmen led the league with a record of 10-0 in FAC matches. They would continue their winning ways in dominating fashion as they posted a low team score of 149 to improve to 15-0 on the season. Chillicothe came in second place with a 165, improving their record to 12-3, Miami Trace was third with a 171, moving their record to 6-9, Hillsboro was fourth with a 173, leaving their record at 6-9, McClain was fifth with a 175 which put their record at 1-14, and Washington was sixth with a 184, changing their record to 5-10.

Individually for Jackson, Parker Holsteion and Garison Marcum shared the match medalist honors, each with a 36 to lead their team. They were followed by Noah Ernst with a 37, Easton McGraw and Rylan Wyant with a 40 and Tristan Tipton with a 43.

For Chillicothe, Aidan Fischer led with a 38, followed by Jackson Oyer with a 39, Vincent Haller with a 41, Kooper Elliot with a 47, JB Maravilla with a 55 and Jackson McNeal with a 56.

For Miami Trace, Carter Davidson led with a 40, followed by Cade Whitaker with a 43, Gavin Cottrill and Gage Bowers each with a 44, Cole Whiteside with a 51 and Tanner Eggleton with a 55.

For Hillsboro, Jack Cornele led with a 39, followed by Conner Kelch with a 42, Walker Pence with a 44, Tate Davis with a 48, Logan Barton with a 49 and Logan Zurface with a 54.

For McClain, Carter Nelson and Connor Chandler led with a 41, followed by Carson Chandler with a 45, Leland Ewry with a 48 and Jeremy Webb with a 54.

For Washington, Will Miller led with a 41, followed by Bryson Heath with a 47, Shane Crago and Cooper Robertson with a 48, Logan Clevenger with a 51 and Logan Krape with a 63.

The next FAC golf match is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Club.