Ironladies atop standings in FAC girls golf

JACKSON — Frontier Athletic Conference girls golf match number three took place on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Franklin Valley Golf Course. Coming into the match, the Ironladies led the league with a record of 10-0 in FAC matches. Miami Trace was second at 8-2, Chillicothe in third at 5-5, McClain in fourth at 4-6, Hillsboro in fifth at 3-7 and Washington in sixth at 0-10.

The Ironladies won handily on Tuesday with a low team score of 191, keeping their record unblemished at 15-0. The Lady Tigers took second with a 223 and their record is now 8-7. The Lady Panthers were third with a 229, moving them to 11-4. The Lady Indians took fourth with a 229, pushing them to 5-10. The Lady Cavaliers were fifth with a 234 and moved to 6-11, and the Lady Lions did not have enough golfers to register a team score.

Individually for Jackson, Aubrey Arnold was the medalist and led the team with a 40, followed by Alayna Hitchcock with a 43, Ava Jenkins with a 53, Alia Rippeth with a 55, and Alanta Gibson and Noel Saunders each with a 68.

For McClain, Kaylin Sterling led with a 48, followed by Abbie Lovett with a 57, Kallie Posey with a 58, Hailey Cornett with a 60, Reese Roble with a 63 and Avery Murphy with a 64.

For Miami Trace, Alison Reeves led with a 54, followed by Emily Reeves with a 57, Rylee Ferguson with a 58, Emily Keaton with a 60, Karli Wilson with a 61 and Ashlynd Hippely with a 62.

For Hillsboro, Emma Yochum led with a 54, followed by Blake Herdman with a 57, Halle Jones and Rylea Scarberry each with a 59, Addy Knauff with a 63 and Amani Cumberland with a 66.

For Chillicothe, Cadie Boltenhouse led with a 53, followed by Nia Brown with a 54, Mallorie McCloy with a 62 and Qiuchengxi Su and Ista McNeal each with a 64.

For Washington, Faith Wynne led with a 52, followed by Arabella Cadena with a 66 and Addison Yahn with a 68.

The next FAC golf match is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. at Chillicothe Country Club.