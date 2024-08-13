Unioto wins ‘24 season-opening tennis match with Washington

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington High School girls tennis team opened the 2024 season Monday, Aug. 12 with a non-conference match at Unioto High School.

Unioto won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Washington’s Cambry Brown lost to Sadie Lamerson, 3-6, 3-6.

Washington’s Jillian Frederick lost to Margo Lewis at second singles in three sets — 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6.

At third singles, Ady Bartruff of Washington lost to Mackenzie Welch, 1-6, 0-6.

Washington’s Kate Bailey and Gretchen Reed won at first doubles over Rylee Dudzinski and Kamryn Lemaster, 6-3, 6-2.

At second doubles, Washington’s Kendelle Woods and Mary Denen fell to Zoe Mash and Tessa Cottrill, 0-6, 1-6.

Washington travels to Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday at 4:30 p.m.