Miami Trace wins tri-match with Washington, Fairfield

Miami Trace’s Emily Reeves hits a shot on the No. 3 fairway during a match with Washington and Fairfield Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Faith Wynne of Washington High School watches her putt during a match with Miami Trace and Fairfield Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Emmy Caudill of Fairfield High School makes an approach shot onto the No. 3 green at The Greens course Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

On a beautiful weather day Monday, Aug. 12, the Miami Trace and Washington girls golf teams hosted Fairfield for a 9-hole match at The Greens.

Miami Trace won the match with a team score of 204.

Fairfield was second with a score of 219 and Washington was third with a 238.

Washington junior Faith Wynne was medalist with a score of 42.

Freshman Kelsie Crowder led Fairfield with a 48 and sophomore Ashlynd Hippely of Miami Trace also had a 48.

Also for Miami Trace, senior Emily Reeves, 49; freshman Josie Puckett, 53; sophomore Emma Bower, 54 and sophomore Kelsy Douglas, 58.

For Washington, sophomore Addison Yahn, 61; freshman Arabella Cadena, 67; senior Gwendolyln Duncan, 68 and freshman Nora Duncan, 68.

For Fairfield, senior Emmy Caudill, 56; freshman Hadley Weddel, 57; senior Allison Pavey, 58; senior McKinley Cox, 58 and senior Makayla Brown, 59.

Washington and Miami Trace played their next match at Jackson (Franklin Valley Golf Course), an FAC match Tuesday.

The FAC girls play match No. 3 at Chillicothe Thursday at 4 p.m.