Miami Trace tennis falls to Chillicothe in season-opener

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace High School girls tennis team began the 2024 season with a match at defending Frontier Athletic Conference champions Chillicothe Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The Cavaliers began defense of their title with a 4-1 victory.

At first singles, Miami Trace’s Lucia Wilson lost to Bella Flores, 0-6, 1-6.

At second singles, Ta’kyia Yahn of Miami Trace lost to Judea Harding, 0-6, 0-6.

Third singles saw Miami Trace’s Kielyn Daugherty fall to Avery Miller, 0-6, 0-6.

Miami Trace’s Ava Shull and Abbie Steele won at first doubles, defeating Kynze Bayes and Kara Tapp, 7-6 (5), 6-4).

At second doubles, Miami Trace’s Emma Hagler and Lynnie King lost to McKenzie Skaggs and Reese Miller, 3-6, 2-6.

In an exhibition match, Miami Trace’s Kendall Bickett won, 8-0.

Miami Trace is scheduled for another FAC match Thursday at home against Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m.