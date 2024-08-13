Melons, green beans & tomatoes at Wednesday Market

Produce from Bridgeview Gardens. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Bell peppers, hot peppers, squash, onions along with premium ground beef, a variety of brats, crocheted baby blanket sets and cookies round out our vendor’s products this week at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market.

The Wednesday venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3-6 p.m., is now accepting charge/debit cards, WIC FM coupons, Senior FM benefits, but no EBT SNAP (perhaps in 2025). Produce Perks and sponsored coupons may also be used for eligible products.

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Melons, tomatoes, green beans, potatoes, zucchini and summer squash, bell peppers, hot peppers, cucumbers, candy onions, potted sunflowers and more.

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, including Original, Cajun Style, Sweet Italian Sausage and Strawberry Bratwursts. Great for grilling!

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): Baby essentials including hand crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, muslin swaddle blankets, teethers and pacifier clips. Also, crocheted kitchen dish cloths, pot scrubbers and hand poured wax melts in over 50 scents. NEW product: essential oil car diffusers.

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, pineapple, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, peanut butter fudge, lemon bar and double chocolate fudge cookies.