Carriage Court wins golden horseshoe trophy

Carriage Court of Washington C.H. received this year’s golden horseshoe trophy for the most wins out of their virtual stable at the 2024 Community Night at the Races.

Community Night at the Races is a partnership between the Fayette County Agricultural Society and Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau to promote one of Fayette County’s longest traditions, harness racing. The event was held during the Fayette County Fair on Wednesday, July 17 and featured 12 races sponsored by local businesses — Atomic Credit Union, Awesome Real Estate, Blue Hippo Car Wash, Carriage Court of Washington C.H., Court House Manor & St. Catherine’s Manor, Dis-Tran Steel, John Hinderer Ford, Key Realty, LCNB National Bank, Merchant’s National Bank, Tony’s Welding & Fabrication, and Willis-Clark Agency.

Each sponsor, receives a “virtual stable” for the evening and gives the sponsor a horse to cheer on in each race. The sponsor with the most wins out of their virtual stable is presented with the golden horseshoe trophy after the event.