Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

July 15 – 1301 Greensview Ln.

FD dispatched for a CO detector activation. Upon making entry into the structure, the meter indicated a dangerous level of CO. FD began natural ventilation. The CO was being drawn into the structure via a crawl space vent located next to the stand by generator. FD shut down generator and continued to ventilate the structure to a safe level. Fayette County EMS was requested to check the resident.

July 14 – 742 John St.

FD received a call for tree limbs on the power lines. FD established a safe area. Dispatch asked to make contact with AES.

July 10 – 772 John St.

FD responded to the smell of gas inside a residence. On arrival, firefighters made contact with the caller and checked the house with gas metering equipment. Firefighters found a leak of 100 pm near the water heater and furnace. Firefighters turned off the gas to the furnace and water heater. Firefighters recommended to have repairs made and cleared the scene.

July 10 – 308 Highland Ave.

FD was requested to assist Washington Police Dept.

July 9 – 537 W. Elm St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting lift assistance with Fayette County EMS. FD provided manpower.

July 7 – 126 S. Main St.

FD responded to the report of a fire. On arrival, FD found a trash fire that extended to a privacy fence at the rear of the building. FD extinguished the fire and performed a basic investigation. FD cleared the scene.

July 4 – 617 Oak Cir.

FD was requested for a carbon monoxide check. FD checked the house with metering equipment and no problems were found. FD recommended replacing the out-of-date detector and cleared the scene.

July 1 – US Hwy 62 SW

Received station tone from Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for a 2-vehicle head on crash with injuries. Upon arrival 2 vehicles were found upright on all 4 wheels with front end damage to both. One vehicle was on the shoulder in the SW corner of the intersection facing south, second vehicle was off the roadway into a corn field east of the intersection facing west. FD established a safe working area, checked that both vehicles were shut off and in park. Battery cable was cut on vehicle in the field. FD assisted EMS loading 1 patient. FD then applied absorbent to fluids on the roadway and then cleared the roadway of debris. FD members cleared and the scene was transferred to law enforcement.

July 1 –931 Flakes Ford Road SW

FD was dispatched to a hay field fire. Grass Units and tankers were requested from Wayne Township FD and Concord Greene. On arrival, there were several acres on fire near a wood line. Multiple round bales of hay were on fire. The owner told firefighters that the round baler started the fire. Firefighters checked the baler and found the baler fire was extinguished prior to FD arrival. Firefighters extinguished the field fire and cleared the scene.

July 1 – 1425 Pearl St.

FD responded to the report of low hanging wires. On arrival, FD found a low hanging cable wire across the roadway. FD removed the wire and cleared the scene.