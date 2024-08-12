Reid Road Bridge project set to be rebid

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — At the Fayette County Commissioners meeting on Monday, county engineer Jason Little and the commissioners set a date for the rebid of the Reid Road Bridge project for Sept. 9 — a 10 a.m bid opening. The project had to be rebid because of a non-compliant form.

The Marquee Construction contract was signed regarding the new corporate hangar to be built at the Fayette County Airport. Marquee Construction was the winning bidder for this project.

Janice Vaught was at the meeting on behalf of advocating for the dog shelter. She obtained a label maker and will be making some outdoor cage labels. She inquired about the fencing project and was informed that fencing quotes were still being obtained to add the fencing-run from the back door of the dog shelter to the exercise areas for safety for the dogs.

Fayette County EMS Director Rod List presented his monthly report to the commissioners regarding the month of July. It was reported that there were 394 squad run calls, bringing the yearly total of runs to 2,767. There were two helicopter transports, 253 patients transported to Adena Fayette Medical Center, and five transported to other hospitals.

Crystal Corbin, liaison for the Honda plant in Jeffersonville, reported that Honda is very pleased with the current development of their site. They are currently still in the temporary water stage, not yet ready for the change to the permanent water flow system. The water treatment and water systems are still being worked on and the EPA will do a review before the switch from temporary to permanent systems is completed.

Lt. Jodi Kelley from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office presented the updated contract between Miami Trace Local Schools and the sheriff’s office for the commissioners to sign, regarding their resource officer on location.

The sheriff’s office also requested permission to replace the cruiser that was totaled during a recent accident while in pursuit of a suspect. The insurance company inspected the vehicle and valued it at $2,800 in salvage cost. The Ford Explorer outcome was approved and will be replaced. An old K-9 vehicle no longer in use has been requested by Adams County. The commissioners approved donating it to Adams County.