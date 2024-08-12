Platform Coffee House celebrates anniversary

Platform Coffee House is celebrating its four-year anniversary of opening. Left to right are Chris Paisley, Cali, Brooke, Malori Anderson (owner of Platform), and Weston, baristas Keziah Knepp, Letisha Weaver, and Mallory Conklin. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Platform Coffee House is celebrating the four-year anniversary of its opening Aug. 12, 2020.

Owner Malori Anderson said she wants to “thank all of our customers for helping us get established and who kept us going these last four years.”

Anderson came to Washington Court House five years ago from Kentucky, because of her fiance, Chris Paisley. The idea of her coffee shop was born out of wanting a place to go to chat and meet up with friends.

She found a vendor, Roosevelt Coffee Roasters, “whose coffee stood out among the crowd,” she said. Platform Coffee now has energy spritzers, juices, coffee, many iced beverages, and some food, such as paninis, scones, and blueberry muffins, made in-house. Anderson said there will be a new fall menu soon, including some upgrades to their space.

There is a community room where groups can get together for coffee and chat, and the space can be rented for small private parties for 12-15 people.

Anderson said she fell in love with this community and met some wonderful people here. She said she has “an awesome team of baristas who learned to cater to each customer.”

Platform is located at 138 S. Fayette St. and is open seven days a week, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.