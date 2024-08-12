Overdose Awareness Event set for this Saturday Overdose Awareness Event set for this Saturday

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Pathways to Recovery, a peer support program funded by the Community Action Commission of Fayette County, is hosting an Overdose Awareness Day event on Saturday, Aug. 17, which is also funded by the Paint Valley ADAMH Board.

The event will have resource tables, testimonials, and much more. They will also have Narcan available and will provide trainings to people within the community. Food trucks will be present. The prevention team will also be there to interact with youth, providing fun games and prizes. It will be held from 2-8 p.m. on South Main Street.

The news release states, “Our Peer Recovery Specialists (PRS) are individuals who have lived experience of substance use and/or mental health disorders and are now in recovery. PRS are a vital part of our program. We meet individuals where they are and offer resources to those who are suffering with substance use, mental health and/or homelessness. When someone is going through these obstacles, it’s inspiring and encouraging to have someone who’s been there, to walk alongside and support them.

“We offer sober support, connections to treatment and other resources within the community. We offer Narcan trainings and hand out Narcan to the community, local agencies, etc. Our Pathways Overdose Response Team (PORT) meets individuals who have experienced an overdose and offers resources and support to them as well as their families. We have a Wellness Program which is funded to us by the Paint Valley ADAMH Board. This program allows us to provide activities and life skills classes to our clients, such as bowling, art and cooking classes, budgeting classes, amongst others, to allow our clients to be the best version of themselves and build their own strong, sober support community.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with substance use, mental health and/or homelessness, please reach out on the Hope Line: 740-463-1009.