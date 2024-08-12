Melvin, Carr elected to Fayette SWCD Board Jeanne Carr Fred Melvin

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A public election recently took place to fill two seats as supervisor of the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District. The newly-elected supervisors — Fred Melvin and Jeanne Carr — will serve for three-year terms commencing on Jan. 1, 2025.

Melvin, an incumbent, was joined on the ballot by Carr and Devon Jenkins. Supervisor Gary Reiterman chose not to run for re-election after 30 years of service.

The supervisors are public officials elected through a special election. The District covers the entirety of Fayette County. The board is composed of five supervisors. The duties of the board include being familiar with and understanding the land and water conditions within the entire district; developing and implementing a strategic plan and an annual plan of work for the conservation and development of natural resources of the district; and establishing sound policies and priorities concerning the work to be accomplished in conservation education and technical assistance on the land.

Residents and owners or renters of land in Fayette County had the opportunity to vote in this election from July 8 until the District’s Annual Meeting on Aug. 6. The Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission oversaw the election. Melvin and Carr were elected. This will be Melvin’s eighth term and Carr’s first.

The Fayette SWCD nominating committee works throughout the year looking for people who are interested in the conservation and protection of natural resources within Fayette County. Individuals interested in running for a supervisor position may also have their names placed on the ballot by petition.

The remaining members of the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors are Richard Davidson, Kyle Montgomery, Jared Persinger, and Gary Reiterman.

For more information on programs offered by Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District, call 740-636-0279. The District office is located in the Fayette Agricultural Center, 1415 US 22 SW, Suite 500, Washington Court House.