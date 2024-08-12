Gospel revival to be held this weekend at Center Faith Methodist Church

Center and Spring Grove churches are holding a revival this weekend at Center Faith Methodist Church, 7850 Allen Road, Washington Court House, located approximately four miles south of the I-71 and US 35 interchange. Everyone is welcome.

Seating is available but if you prefer, bring a lawn chair and join for preaching, prayer, praise, music and worship. The evenings on Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17 will start with a Meet & Greet at 6 p.m. with light refreshments, and the service begins at 6:30 p.m.

The speaker for the evenings is international evangelist, Ray Lasalle from Bucyrus, Ohio. Music will be provided by 4-Given Quartet from Leesburg and the Bakers from Hillsboro. On Friday night, the Crazy Praising Puppets will be performing.

In addition to the revival on Friday and Saturday, the churches will be celebrating over 150 years of providing worship services in this area. Sunday, Aug. 18 will be the homecoming celebration held inside Center Church starting at 10:30 a.m. There will be a display representing the history of both Center Church and Spring Grove Church. This has been a two-church charge for many years. Special music will be provided by Cheryl Stockwell. The guest speaker will be former Pastor Becky Barnard. There will be a celebration dinner after the service.

Center and Spring Grove are also celebrating the one-year anniversary of disaffiliating from the United Methodist Conference and becoming Independent Methodist Churches. Spring Grove is located on Parrott-Station Road. The current pastor is Linda Johnson, of Washington Court House.