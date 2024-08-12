Community Calendar

The following local meetings and events are scheduled. Much of this calendar is courtesy of Fayette County Travel & Tourism:

Milledgeville council meeting rescheduled – Aug. 14

The Village of Milledgeville Council meeting has been changed from Aug. 21 to Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Jasper Township Hall.

Board of Elections special meeting – Aug. 15

The Fayette County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. to discuss petition-related matters.

Champion’s Car Show – Aug. 19

Join Champion’s Grill at The Greens Golf Course for its monthly car show. Held every third Monday of the month through September from 5-8 p.m.

Fayette County Community Band Concert – Aug. 22

The Fayette Community Band will present a concert at 7 p.m. at Fayette Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm Street. Tickets are required. Call the commission at 740-335-2159 for information.

Fayette County Farm to Fork – Aug. 24

Fayette County Farm Bureau is looking forward to hosting the annual Farm to Fork dinner. The event will run from 6-9:30 p.m. More details to come.

Third Annual Far, Far, Away Day – Aug. 24

Bring the family out for a day filled with fun. Play games created by each unit, shop local vendors, catch local heroes demonstrations, grab some grub from the food trucks. This event takes place on the courthouse lawn and North Main Street. Organized by the Scouts BSA troops and Cub Scout Packs of Fayette County. The event will run from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

2024 Chamber Annual Meeting – Aug. 29

Join the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce for their annual meeting. Come connect with fellow business professionals, learn about the Chamber’s achievements over the past year and discuss future initiatives that will benefit our community. Registration required by Aug. 23. Cost is $30 per person. The event will take place at the Mahan Building and will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Movie Night in the ‘Ville – Aug. 30

Bring the family for an evening of fun, food and entertainment. Bring your own lawn chairs. Enjoy music, food trucks and a movie at dusk. The event will begin at 7 p.m.

Jefferson Twp. Trustees meeting cancelled

Due to the Labor Day holiday, the regularly-scheduled meeting for Jefferson Township on Monday, Sept. 2 has been cancelled.

The “Wright” Run Against Drugs – Sept. 7

Come get colorful, listen to an awesome DJ, and help raise money to support the continued drug education for the youth in the community. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Race begins at 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Fayette County Prevention Coalition. The event will take place at Washington Park.

Barnyard Bash – Sept. 14

Make plans now to attend the 10th-annual Barnyard Bash. This all day festival is filled with music from all genres, food, drinks, vendors and beer trailers. More details to come.

Second Saturday Car Cruise, Food Truck & Concerts – Sept. 14

Second Saturday Car Cruise – food trucks and concert series. Located on Main Street in Washington C.H. The event will run from 5-10 p.m.

Walk Against Animal Cruelty – Sept. 14

Join the Fayette Regional Humane Society for their annual Walk Against Animal Cruelty at Washington Park. When you walk, you are supporting the Humane Agents as they fight cruelty and neglect. Your participation will make a life-saving difference! One mile walk around the park, bring your dog too. The event will go from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Champion’s Car Show – Sept. 16

Join Champion’s Grill at The Greens Golf Course for its monthly car show. Held every third Monday of the month through September from 5-8 p.m.

Scarecrow Festival – Sept. 20-22

Welcome autumn in style at the Scarecrow Festival, a three-day family fun event held in downtown Washington Court House. Enjoy displays of classic cars, tractors, food, craft vendors, amusement rides, games, 5K & 10K Run/Walk, live music and more.

Scarecrow 5K & 1oK – Sept. 21

Join Untied Way of Fayette County for the seventh-annual Scarecrow 5k & 10k Walk/Run. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and run starts at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit the United Way and charitable organizations in Fayette County. Runners of all abilities are encouraged to participate! Course is stroller friendly.

The Ohio Fall Challenge – Triathalon, Duathlon & Aquabike – HFP Racing – Sept. 22

Join Deer Creek State Park on a fall weekend in September at the Ohio Fall Challenge. The final race in HFP Racing’s 2024 Ohio Multisport Series, the Ohio Fall Challenge takes place where it all started this season – at the scenic Deer Creek State Park. Featuring triathlon, duathlon and aqua bike with a distance for all ability levels and experience. The Ohio Fall Challenge is a great race to end your traditional multi-sport season and head into the “off-season” on a high note. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and go until 12 p.m.

MTHS Class of 1974’s 50th reunion – Sept. 27, 28

The Miami Trace High School Class of 1974 is planning its 50-year class reunion for Sept. 27 and 28. If you graduated that year, please call Robin Beekman at 740-426-8897 with your current address.