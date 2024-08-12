Branam talks American Revolution at Genealogical Society meeting

Fayette County Genealogical Society past president Sue Gilmore and Steven Branam. Submitted photo

The Fayette County Genealogical Society met July 15 with Steven R. Branam presenting “1775 after the Ride,” a story of the American Revolution after the ride of Paul Revere and the Battles of Bunker Hill and Lexington. During this period of the American Revolution, the Second Continental Congress met and charged five men — John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Robert Livingston, and Roger Sherman — to write a declaration stating the reasons the 13 colonies should be independent of Great Britain.

This group of five men chose Thomas Jefferson to write the declaration. Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence and after debate by the Congress and amendments made, it was unanimously adopted by the 56 members. It was signed by all 56 members on July 4, 1776.

Steven Branam is from Plain City and is a retired accountant, but has always been interested in the study of our founding generation and our founding documents. His family is active in the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sons of the American Revolution. He is an historian and a member of the non-profit Revere’s Rider’s Rifles Events. This organization teaches the safe use of rifles along with American history. This organization also supports civic causes such as fundraisers for the cure of ovarian cancer and financial support for those being treated for cancer.

The next meeting of the Society will be Monday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. in the downstairs room of the Economic Development Building at 101 E. East St., Washington Court House. Dr. John Nestor will present “Ada Nestor World War II Cryptologist.” Dr. Nestor, son of Ada Nestor, will share a unique family history that has national impact. Dr. Nestor is a local consultant whose resume includes being executive vice president of Riten Industries, implementing school safety plans and college security systems. Dr. Nestor, who has authored books depicting the subjects of his work, has been recognized for his outstanding work and leadership.

For more information about this meeting, Society membership, membership in Lineage Societies, or research, contact president Peggy Lester at 740-495-5720 or [email protected] or lineage chair Cathy Massie White at 740-333-7227 or [email protected].