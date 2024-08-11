WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 11

Disorderly Conduct: At 2:39 a.m., officers were called to Woody’s bar, located at 222 N. Main St. in reference to a female injured from a fight. During the investigation, a male was identified as the person causing issues at the bar. All parties were separated and were told to leave. During the process, the male attempted to instigate another issue and was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct. James Aitken Jr. was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Aug. 10

Criminal Damaging: At 10:19 a.m., an officer responded to the 500 block of Rawling Street in reference to damage to a house. The officer arrived and spoke with the victim. The victim reported that sometime overnight, an unknown person caused damage to the doorknob and window screen.

Aug. 9

Theft: At 2:43 p.m., officers responded to Walmart, located at 1397 Leesburg Ave., in reference to a theft complaint. When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with loss prevention. The loss prevention officer advised that a male entered the vision center and stole a pair of glasses. The male was able to be identified by video surveillance. Alan Thompson was charged with theft.