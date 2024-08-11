WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 11

James R. Aitken Jr., 36, Tamaroa, Ill., disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Aug. 10

Jen S. Bogard, 70, 610 Kathryn St., speed.

Zackary Harris, 19, New Vienna, speed.

Aug. 9

Branson J. Cooper, 19, at large, underage consumption (third-degree misdemeanor).

Jason B. Woolley, 47, Greenfield, Adult Parole Authority warrant.

Zachary R. Paul, 33, 526 Peabody Ave., receiving stolen property (first-degree misdemeanor), breaking and entering (fifth-degree felony).

Alan M. Thompson, 39, 2414 Bogus Road SE Lot 8, theft.

Aug. 8

Steven D. Nixon, 33, Columbus, assault.

Dennis K. Whiteside, 49, at large, possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony), tampering with evidence (third-degree felony).