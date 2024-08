Main Street Saturday had a good crowd and many cars on display at the car show, but there was no band this week. Hippity Hot Dogs and Rolling Stoves were there to serve food, along with Capuano’s and Main Street Creamery. This Polaris Slingshot three-wheeled motorcycle was on display. Gail Allen | R-H photos Jeff Litteral owns this 1951 Mercury with a special lift kit that was on display at the car show at Main Street Saturday.

Main Street Saturday had a good crowd and many cars on display at the car show, but there was no band this week. Hippity Hot Dogs and Rolling Stoves were there to serve food, along with Capuano’s and Main Street Creamery. This Polaris Slingshot three-wheeled motorcycle was on display.

Jeff Litteral owns this 1951 Mercury with a special lift kit that was on display at the car show at Main Street Saturday.