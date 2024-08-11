Bloomingburg celebrates Community Days

The Village of Bloomingburg was a very busy place on Saturday for its Community Days event with craft vendors, yard sales over several blocks, silent auction in the town hall building, KK Grub Hub food vendor available, a tent with musical entertainment, and the fire department fish fry. Vendors and crafters lined the main street for Bloomingburg Community Days which stretched over several blocks of the village. Gail Allen | R-H photos Bloomingburg Mayor Donald Fleak came to the Bloomingburg Fire Department to help support its fish fry at Community Days on Saturday. They also had raffle drawing tickets for a grill and/or wheelbarrow full of food/goodies. The Dragin Angels Car Club had a car show at the Bloomingburg Community Days event on Saturday. While walking around the many parts of the Bloomingburg Community Days Saturday, several people stopped to see the display of the Dragin Angels Car Show.

The Village of Bloomingburg was a very busy place on Saturday for its Community Days event with craft vendors, yard sales over several blocks, silent auction in the town hall building, KK Grub Hub food vendor available, a tent with musical entertainment, and the fire department fish fry. Vendors and crafters lined the main street for Bloomingburg Community Days which stretched over several blocks of the village.

Bloomingburg Mayor Donald Fleak came to the Bloomingburg Fire Department to help support its fish fry at Community Days on Saturday. They also had raffle drawing tickets for a grill and/or wheelbarrow full of food/goodies.

The Dragin Angels Car Club had a car show at the Bloomingburg Community Days event on Saturday.

While walking around the many parts of the Bloomingburg Community Days Saturday, several people stopped to see the display of the Dragin Angels Car Show.