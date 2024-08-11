7th-annual Art on the Square held Saturday

Art on the Square was set up on Main Street Saturday for its seventh-annual painting display. Pay the entry fee, get a board and paints, and artists can showcase their talents. The AOTS committee (left to right) Tara Ivers, Sara Creamer, Judy Havens, Colleen Roundhouse, and Chelsie Baker; (front row) Piper Baker and Lilly Havens. Gail Allen | R-H photos Katie Kasberg (left) and Sarah Frump were painting at the Art on the Square event on Saturday on Main Street. Artists painting during the Art on the Square event on Main Street Saturday.

