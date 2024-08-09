What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

All of these children learned to twist balloons at the kickoff. Submitted photos Children at the AgPro Field Trip. Kenley holds a Harris Hawk from the Ohio School of Falconry. Malia learns about air pressure and gravity at STEM camp. Charlotte, Leighton, and Nicholas prepare to build a boat at STEM Camp, Jr. Tucker gives a voice to his pirate puppet.

Carnegie Public Library was a busy place this summer with thousands of visitors reading, creating, learning, singing, and playing as a part of the 2024 Summer Reading Program: “Adventure Begins at Your Library.”

The library has been decked out in adventuresome decorations including hot air balloons, pirate ships, globes, and a plethora of Choose Your Own Adventure books.

In total, 428 children registered for the Summer Reading Challenge, most of them using our book tracking app, Beanstack. Children were challenged to earn 12 digital badges through a combination of reading books, writing book reviews, and attending library programs. As of Aug. 1, 158 children had completed the reading challenge, reading 4,006 total books.

Readers who complete the Summer Reading Challenge are treated to several prizes! Besides a coupon pack and a free book, all children who finished by Aug. 1 were entered into drawings to win 13 different prizes, including a new bicycle from Adena and skating parties at Roller Haven. Children may continue to complete the challenge and may stop in at the library to claim their coupons and free book until Aug. 31.

A total of 88 programs with a combined attendance of 2,035 people kept children and families engaged and entertained beyond books.

Our summer kicked off May 26 with Erica Carlson’s Ballon Twisting Workshop at Grace Methodist Church. Along with her turtle Picasso, Erica joined library staff to fill the children’s department with fun activities and summer reading registration.

Crystal Clear Science, a performer from Cincinnati, taught “Springy Science” to a crowd at Belle Aire Intermediate, and The Ohio School of Falconry brought live Birds of Prey to show off at the YMCA soccer fields.

Children’s staff put on three Storytimes weekly for our youngest patrons. Bonnie’s Books in Jeffersonville, Little Wigglers for babies and toddlers and Kindergarten Gear Up for preschoolers were all hits. All three programs will continue in the fall.

STEM Camp, STEM Camp Jr., Creativity Camp, and Creativity Camp Jr. were multi-day programs where children experimented, learned about, and created science and art projects. At Discovery Camp, children spend one day at Deer Creek Campground and one at the Shaw Wetlands learning with staff from Fayette Soil and Water Conservation District. The Children’s gardening club met on Mondays to weed and water the garden, with an additional activity each week. Park Rangers Elizabeth and Delaney from Deer Creek assisted with these programs.

Carnegie Public Library launched a book club for children this summer. Kids read books including “Wings of Fire” by Tui Sutherland and “Odder” by Christina Applegate. They also enjoyed off-weeks by reading scripts together at readers’ theatre.

Local businesses and agencies opened their doors for Fayette Field Trips. Thank you to AgPro, Washington CH City Services Office, Fayette County Airport, Deer Creek Dam, and the Washington Fire Department for sharing their space and teaching about what they do.

Bike Bash, our annual bike parade saw “Wizard of Oz” decorated bikes and riders travel from Grace Community Church to St. Catherine’s Manor where they joined a party hosted by the facility and the residents.

Party in the Park, our annual end of summer Storytime celebration, was held indoors due to weather, but was a party nonetheless, with a reading of the book “Please Don’t Eat Me” followed by a treasure hunt.

Our Squishy Scavenger Hunt returned for a second year, sending families around town to take selfies in the same location as our stuffed dragon, Tatiana. All participants won small squishies every time they participated, and one lucky child won Tatiana at the end of the event.

Other library events included bubble fun, uke club, writing club, Legos, games, and crafts.

Carnegie Public Library is grateful to the businesses who donated to make reading more rewarding for children this summer. Coupons for readers who registered and/or completed the summer challenge were donated by Donato’s, Rancher’s Roast Beef, McDonald’s, Frisch’s Big Boy, Streetside 62, Dairy Queen, Platform Coffee House, Roller Haven, and Two Scoops of Sugar.

Prizes in our drawings included a new bicycle donated by Adena Health Systems, King’s Island tickets, Young’s Dairy coupons, three skating parties donated by Roller Haven, a Vinyl Coffee gift card, Tickets to the Columbus Museum of Art, and a package from the Cleveland Browns.

Several donors assisted in elevating our children’s programs. Funding for Erica Carlson Balloon Twisting, Crystal Clear Science, and Ohio School of Falconry was secured through a grant from the Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau. Valero Renewables provided science projects and teachers for both STEM camps. Walmart and Donato’s Pizza provided prizes and food for our Party in the Park Storytime, and Costumes for All Occasions donated Wizard of Oz costumes for our Bike Bash. SONIC hosted preschoolers for lunch for our final Kindergarten Gear Up Storytime of the Summer. We are appreciative of each of these generous businesses.

Summer Reading is not just for children! Next week’s article “What’s Happening At Carnegie Library” will include details from our teen and adult programs.