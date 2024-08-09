WCHCS ready for new school year to begin

For more than two centuries, Washington Court House City Schools has been dedicated to educating the children of Fayette County. Rooted in tradition and educating for the future, the school district has unveiled several exciting initiatives and updates for the upcoming school year.

Beginning this school year, all students will be served free breakfast and lunch daily. Thanks to the district’s partnership with the USDA and the Community Eligibility Provision program, every Blue Lion will have access to nutritious meals at no charge, regardless of their family’s income.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that every student has the fuel they need to succeed academically and thrive in our school community,” said Dr. Tom Bailey, Superintendent of Schools. “By removing financial barriers, we’re enhancing our efforts to foster an even more inclusive and supportive environment where all Blue Lions can focus on learning and reach their full potential.”

WCHCS is advancing its educational offerings with several key updates. The next phase of the Science of Reading program will be implemented, featuring new English Language Arts curriculum for grades 6-12.

“The Science of Reading is a data-driven approach to developing skilled readers, and the new curriculum will implement new and engaging materials that will not only grow our students’ literacy capabilities but inspire them as well,” Dr. Bailey explained.

“The science department will also see updated supplies and resources, further enhancing the learning experience in those classrooms.”

In the Agriculture and Biosciences field, the Blue Lions completed their first successful year in the unique career tech pathway and course offerings and look forward to the program growing in its second year. New garden beds and aquaponic systems will be installed in the Land Lab this fall, providing further hands-on learning opportunities.

In partnership with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Urban Forestry Division, the City of Washington Court House, and Fayette County Soil and Water, the district will become the only school in Ohio to serve as a designated nursery for the state’s reforesting communities initiative. Beginning this year, Blue Lion students will care for hundreds of tree saplings that will be raised for planting throughout Fayette County.

WCHCS is also beginning to engage in conversations with local agricultural industry leaders regarding partnership opportunities toward a new facility to continue the expansion into Agriculture and Biosciences.

To improve student attendance, the district is announcing its partnership with the “Stay in the Game” movement. This dynamic initiative collaborates with professional teams such as the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew, and FC Cincinnati, as well as the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, aiming to bring a wide array of strategies and resources to address and mitigate barriers to consistent school attendance.

Additionally, the Blue Lions will continue the implementation of Vision 2028, the strategic plan focusing on Stewardship, Culture, Deeper Learning, and Engagement. This year, the administrative team is diving deep into each of the 13 objectives, developing a roadmap to systematically incorporate these crucial 2st century skills into all aspects of a student’s education.

Several new educators will join the district’s admin team this year, bringing fresh perspectives and expertise. Meghan Griffith, promoted to principal of Washington Middle School during last school year, will have her first full year in the role after serving as assistant principal. Anthony Sheets joins as the new assistant principal at Washington Middle School from South Webster, where he taught seventh and eighth grade English Language Arts. Stephenie Starkey, with over a decade of teaching experience in the district, has been named director of special education. Joe Kimling, bringing 24 years of experience as an athletic director, most recently with Madeira City Schools, will serve as the new head of Blue Lion athletics.

The district is also welcoming many new faculty and staff members to the Blue Lion family. Stay tuned to our publication for more coverage of the new teachers throughout the year.

Safety remains a top priority of WCHCS, and several measures have been implemented to ensure the well-being of students and staff.

Trevor Patton, in addition to leading the district’s marketing and communications efforts, has taken on the role and responsibility of safety director. Bruce Bolden also joins the WCHCS safety team as a school security assistant, providing additional coverage to the campuses in conjunction with school resource officer Justin Everhart.

In safety infrastructure, the district has installed improved door locking systems throughout each of the school buildings. These systems will provide better access control, efficient emergency responses, and monitoring capabilities, which collectively will reduce the risk of unauthorized access and ensure a safer environment for students and staff.

They have also updated security lighting at Gardner Park to an LED system, which will not only increase coverage of the facility 24/7 but also improve visibility for football fans and enhance energy efficiency, significantly lowering the cost of lighting at the historic stadium.

This fall, WCHCS will conduct a comprehensive safety and security audit in conjunction with outside agencies and the Washington Court House Police Department to identify additional facility upgrades and best practices.

Technology and facilities are also receiving significant upgrades. The first wave of classroom flat panel devices will be updated throughout the district, replacing equipment installed 15 years ago that is now obsolete with modern, mobile pieces, providing improved versatility in instructional opportunities.

New PA systems are also being installed in all academic buildings to enhance communication and safety. These modern systems will replace antiquated equipment, offering improved reliability and capabilities.

A restroom facility is currently under construction at the baseball, softball, and soccer complex. This project was initially planned in the early 2000s alongside the school’s academic buildings but was deferred due to funding priorities.

“The completion of this needed facility will replace the requirement for porta johns, significantly enhancing the game day experience for families and offering long-term savings for the district by eliminating the monthly rental and servicing costs associated with portable toilets,” explained Dr. Bailey.

Funded through grants and fundraising efforts, the Historic Washington Auditorium will continue to see several needed upgrades.

With the last round of grant funding, WCHCS made several significant improvements to the historic venue. They installed a new security system to safeguard both the historic venue and the student projects and equipment within. New front doors were also added, enhancing safety, security, lighting, and handicap accessibility, all while preserving the 1940s aesthetic of the building.

Additionally, the district upgraded the facility with dressing rooms and prop storage for student-performers and implemented proper concessions, allowing event-goers to enjoy a wide array of refreshments during productions.

The next round of grant funding will be dedicated to completing essential work on the damaged and aging plaster, as well as addressing other necessary maintenance and renovation needs of the house. This investment will ensure the preservation and enhancement of the property, addressing both aesthetic and structural concerns to maintain its historical integrity and functionality.

“By utilizing grant funding, we are committed to ensuring that this property continues to serve as a proper place for the next generation of Blue Lions to perform and excel in the arts, while also bringing entertaining shows, concerts, and other acts to enrich opportunities for the entire community and region,” Dr. Bailey said.

WCHCS completed several significant maintenance projects over the summer and has an ambitious slate of initiatives planned for the fall to continue maintaining the community’s investment.

Among the completed projects, one of the largest was the asphalt work. The district addressed and reinforced areas identified at Cherry Hill Primary School, significantly enhancing the safety infrastructure for the Li’l Lions. Additionally, new speed bumps were installed in the parking lots to encourage drivers to be cautious while on school property.

The flooring in the high school cafeteria and gym entrance was also refurbished to eliminate trip hazards and defects while preserving the aesthetics of the building’s Federalist style.

WCHCS replaced many pieces of kitchen equipment, which had reached the end of their lifespan after being installed during the early 2000s construction. They also introduced an automated robot field striper, nicknamed “Linus,” which will save the district significant time and money by streamlining the painting of athletic fields.

Looking ahead to the fall, WCHCS plans to plant trees at the WHS tennis complex to create a natural wind barrier for competitors, provide shade for spectators, and enhance the facility’s appearance. Additionally, the district is partnering with the city to refurbish the Gardner Park tennis courts, including converting some to pickleball courts, to ensure continued enjoyment by the community.

“We are dedicated to taking care of the community’s investment in the education of our students,” explained Dr. Bailey. “We are committed to providing every Blue Lion with the proper resources, facilities, and equipment to best serve their educational needs, while continuing to be good stewards of taxpayer money and remaining fiscally responsible.”

While school was out, summer opportunities were abundant, with academic camps allowing students of all ages to engage in exciting learning experiences. Camps included Science, Book Club, Ceramics, Harry Potter, and Investigative Research, with hundreds of Blue Lions taking advantage of the summer engagement. The Robotics Camp saw over 100 students participating, setting up the competition teams for success in the upcoming season.

The district’s Big Blue Bus served 110,800 free meals to kids throughout Fayette County. In its sixth year of operation, the Blue Lions’ summer food service program has served 632,493 free meals throughout Washington Court House, Jeffersonville, Bloomingburg, and New Holland since 2019.

In the arts, WCHCS hosted the ENCORE Community Theater’s debut production of “Footloose,” offering a chance for local performers ranging from eighth grade to 99 years of age to participate in theater production and deliver exciting entertainment to the community.

To start the new school year, WCHCS will once again utilize a staggered start to their calendar, conducting individual meetings for students and parents/guardians with their teachers prior to beginning instruction.

“We believe that strong relationships are the foundation of a successful educational experience,” explained Dr. Bailey. “Our one-to-one orientations, held before the school year begins, provide a unique opportunity for parents, guardians, students, and teachers to connect on a personal level at the onset of the school year.”

“By getting to know each individual child, as well as their interests, strengths, and any concerns they might have, we can create a personalized learning environment right from the start,” said the superintendent.

This intimate approach extends to building relationships with families as well, as the district emphasizes that family engagement is essential to a child’s learning.

One-to-one meet-the-teacher sessions for Washington High School will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 14, while sessions for all other buildings, grades K-8, will be on Aug. 14, 15, and 16. These sessions are by appointment only, and parents and guardians are encouraged to call their student’s building for more information.

The first day of instruction for grades 9-12 is Wednesday, Aug. 15, for grades 1-8 is Monday, Aug. 19, and for kindergarten, last names A-M start on Monday, Aug. 19, while last names N-Z start on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

“By continuing to offer a rigorous and evidence-based curriculum while prioritizing relationship building with each student, we are excited to begin another year of delivering high-quality education to the Blue Lion family,” said Dr. Bailey.