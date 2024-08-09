New subdivision proposed in city

By Gail Allen

Record-Herald Correspondent

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The City Planning Commission met on Tuesday to review an application for a 55-acre new subdivision proposal. The proposed subdivision is being called Bishop Estates and if approved, will be located behind Twin Acres Rentals on Dayton Avenue, and be an extension to Merritt Way, which runs off Van Deman Street.

The land is already zoned for R3/R2/R1, so no zoning changes will be required.

The 140 mixed-use residential housing subdivision is proposed to include 37 lots of R2 – two-family residences, 96 lots of R1 – single family homes, and one lot of R3 – multi-family residential with 15 units, according to the plat presented.

Sewer systems, fire hydrants, storm drainage, and water lines are being coordinated with the city and extending roadways and access were provided in the proposed plans.

There is a proposed additional access to Dayton Avenue via the said 55-acre property owned by JBL1 Properties, Ltd., running between a lot owned by John Roszmann and the lot owned by M.T. Biro, both fronting land on Dayton Avenue.

These plans were presented to the planning commission members by Cody Beucler of McCarty Associates, LLC. Open and community space will be provided with accessibility and walk-ability, according to Beucler. All the usual utilities will be provided to the properties, since it is within the city limits.

There are only two homes currently on Merritt Way, one being owned by Larry Bishop which will abut the proposed subdivision. On the Van Deman Street side of the proposed property to be adjacent to the subdivision, two lots are owned by Jack Bishop. Van Deman Street runs from Dayton Avenue behind Cherry Hill School down to West Oakland Avenue for this project.

According to the proposal presented, this project has a cost estimate of approximately $8.3 million, and will have $1,250/ft of street network. The proposed street names would be Beech Street, Hemlock Lane, Dogwood Court, Cypress Lane, and Redbud Lane.

Planning commission members asked for clarification on suggested “turn-arounds” for large fire trucks in the area and Beucler said that will be addressed in the final planning.

The planning commission approved the preliminary plat, with the pending change to provide for the fire truck “turn-around” area to be incorporated.