Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 12-16 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, hash browns, biscuit/muffin, warm fruit, juice
TUESDAY
Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce/tomato, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit
THURSDAY
Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, warm garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit
FRIDAY
Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, graham crackers, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Aug. 12-16 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s meeting
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Cornhole
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Artiology (Journaling)
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo
4 p.m. Euchre tournament
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Ping Pong
11:30 a.m. Lunch