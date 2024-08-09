Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 12-16 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, hash browns, biscuit/muffin, warm fruit, juice

TUESDAY

Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce/tomato, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit

THURSDAY

Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, warm garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit

FRIDAY

Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, graham crackers, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Aug. 12-16 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s meeting

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Cornhole

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Artiology (Journaling)

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo

4 p.m. Euchre tournament

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Ping Pong

11:30 a.m. Lunch