WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 8

Luke A. Haldorf, 24, 809 Pin Oak Place, assault (first-degree misdemeanor), aggravated menacing (first-degree menacing).

Aug. 7

Hayden S. Wilson, 30, 122 1/2 S. Main St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Juvenile, 15, Washington C.H., unruly (curfew).

Gage M. Spangler, 22, 415 Grove Ave., speed.

Kaylee L. Stevenson, 22, Greenfield, speed.

Lucy A. Cartwright, 86, 1007 Country Club Court, marked lanes violation.

Tomie L. Showman, 41, 1131 N. North St., Greenfield Police Department warrant.

Deva L. Searles, 49, 1215 Gregg St., possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), marked lanes violation.

Shawn A. Welch, 46, at large, non-compliance suspension.

Madison L. Saltz, 21, Clarksburg, non-compliance suspension.

Aug. 6

Juvenile, 14, Washington C.H., unruly child.

Aug. 5

Chad E. Terry, 40, 631 E. Paint St., kidnapping (two counts) (first-degree felonies).