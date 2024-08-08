The Salvation Army joins forces with TLMODA to help students in need

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — As families across the country prepare for the upcoming school year, The Salvation Army proudly announces its continued partnership with the Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA). Focused on aiding families dealing with financial burdens during the back-to-school season, they are striving to lighten the financial load by distributing crucial school supplies to those in need. Since 2020, TLMODA has been partnering with The Salvation Army, contributing more than $1,750,000 to address challenges families face across the country.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with The Salvation Army to make a meaningful impact in our communities,” said Phil Beach, general sales manager of SVG Toyota and SVG Chevy Buick GMC. “By coming together, we can support students and families during this critical time, reinforcing our commitment to education and community empowerment.”

The distribution of backpacks will occur in the weeks leading up to the new school year at 43 Toyota and Lexus dealerships nationwide. Each backpack will be carefully stocked with supplies, procured by Walmart and tailored to the specific grade levels of the recipients, ensuring they have the necessary tools for learning. Additionally, all backpacks will include a $10 Walmart gift card.

“At Walmart, we’re committed to helping people save money so they can live better. Our associates jumped at the opportunity to bring our purpose to life and pack backpacks of school supplies for students in need,” said Steve Schrobilgen, senior vice president, West Business Unit, Walmart U.S. “With the Salvation Army and TLMODA, we can spark good for students and their families this school year.

“We are honored to stand together in support of families who shouldn’t have to choose between buying back-to-school supplies and paying essential bills like food and rent,” said Bambi Baughn, executive director of Community Action Commission of Fayette County. “We’re grateful for a continued partnership with SVG Toyota and SVG and SVG Chevy Buick GMC and their shared dedication to making a difference in the lives of vulnerable families and students in need. Together, we will work to ensure that students have the tools they need to succeed in school and beyond.”