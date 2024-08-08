SSCC awards Dukes scholarship to Pontious, Snyder and Young

Elizabeth Young (left), Mia Snyder (left center), and Andrew Pontious (center) are presented the 2024-2025 Dr. Lawrence and Gale Dukes Scholarship by Dr. Larry Dukes (right center) and Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC President (right). Submitted photo

The Southern State Community College Foundation has announced Andrew Pontious, Mia Snyder, and Elizabeth Young as recipients of the Dr. Lawrence and Gale Dukes Scholarship for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The Dr. Lawrence and Gale Dukes Scholarship was established in 2006. Recipients must be a resident of Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, or Highland County, have a minimum GPA of 3.0, and write a short essay explaining their involvement (past or present) in community service.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to support these students as they pursue their goals in higher education,” said Dr. Larry Dukes, who served as president of Southern State Community College from 1995–2007. “Congratulations to Andrew, Mia, and Elizabeth, and best wishes for their continued success.”

Pontious, from Bloomingburg, is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Engineering: Aviation Maintenance. He noted in his application that his community service experience has included serving meals at Bistro One (soup kitchen), Peniel Bible Camp clean-up, donation and packing for Operation Christmas Child, singing Christmas carols in nursing homes and to the Fayette County Developmental Disabilities group, assisting with the Midwest Wether Goat Series goat shows, as well as helping with lights and sound at Grace Methodist church.

Snyder is a 2022 graduate of Greenfield McClain High School and is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing. She helped implement a recycling program at her high school, and has also been involved with helping and recruiting for local blood drives, donating clothing and food items to a local homeless shelter, and serving through a church in Sabina.

Young, a 2023 graduate of Western Brown High School, is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing. Her community service experience has included volunteering at the Brown County Public Library, roadside trash pickup and cleaning local cemeteries and placing flags on gravesites with her 4-H Club. She also worked in the cafeteria of the Ronald McDonald House and served dinner to the parents of children in the hospital with her FFA Chapter, and she served with a church group at a local food pantry.

“On behalf of Southern State Community College, I congratulate these three exceptional students who have been awarded the Dukes Scholarship. Each student presented compelling examples of service that suggest this investment will pay dividends in the future,” said, Southern State President Dr. Nicole Roades. She continued, “Further, we are thankful for the generosity of Dr. Dukes and his late wife Gale, as they live and have lived examples of service to their community. Their commitment to education and fostering the next generation of leaders is applauded and appreciated.”

To learn more about SSCC Foundation scholarship opportunities, please visit www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml. For more information on the stewardship role of the SSCC Foundation, please visit www.sscc.edu/about/foundation.shtml.