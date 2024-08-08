Lady Tigers win golf match at Wilmington

McClain’s Addison Goddard hits a shot during their non-league golf match with Wilmington at Wilmington Elks on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. The Lady Tigers won the match, improving their record to 10-12. Courtesy photo

WILMINGTON — The McClain Lady Tigers Golf Team traveled to Wilmington Elks on Wednesday, August 7 for a non-league match against the Lady Hurricane. McClain won the team event and Kaylin Sterling of McClain was the match medalist with a 47. This brings the Lady Tigers’ cumulative record to 10-12 to start the season.

The team and individual scores for the match were as follows:

McClain – 217

Kaylin Sterling 47

Abbie Lovett 54

Hailey Cornett 56

Kallie Posey 60

Addison Goddard 68

Maguire Ross 70

Wilmington – 220

Abi Early 49

Kailey Pfister 49

Emma Adams 61

Claire Conner 61

Ellie Molt 65

Sydney Bennett 66