Memorial ride held for Patty Bills

Many were in attendance for the first-annual memorial ride for Patricia L. Bills. Gail Allen | R-H photo

By Gail Allen

Record-Herald Correspondent

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Over 50 motorcyclists, cars and jeeps came out for the first-annual memorial ride for Patricia L. Bills (Patty) on Saturday. Bills was a popular bartender at Mugs & Jugs and died of cancer Aug. 1, 2023. She was 46-years-old. She was active in promoting poker runs and motorcycle activities.

Bills loved animals and the proceeds from this ride will benefit the Fayette Regional Humane Society. Her group of animal supporters is called Patty’s Patrons.

The ride assembled at Mugs & Jugs and left at noon for stops in New Holland, London, and the Paint Township Cemetery in London. The riders ended their tribute ride at the American Legion Post #25 in Washington Court House.

Hot Diggity Dogs was on hand for refreshments outside, and Paul Blankenship put on a musical concert at the shelter house behind the legion.

Bills was born in London, Ohio, had five children and married Shawn N. Bills in 2011. She lived in Washington Court House most of her life.

Shawn Bills said, “I just want to say thank you so very much to everyone involved with this ride. Thank you to everyone who showed up for Patty. She loved this community and did so much for as many people as possible. I have no doubt she was looking down smiling and she would be so proud.”

Shawn Bills said that “over $4,000 was raised for the Fayette Regional Humane Society for a donation in Patty’s name.”