McClain golf beats Wilmington

McClain’s Maguire Ross watches the flight of her shot during a non-conference match against Wilmington at the Elks course in Clinton County Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.

WILMINGTON — The McClain Lady Tigers golf team traveled to Wilmington Elks on Wednesday, August 7 for a non-league match against the Lady Hurricane.

McClain won the team event and Kaylin Sterling of McClain was the match medalist with a 47.

McClain shot a 217 to 220 for Wilmington.

This brings the Lady Tigers’ cumulative record to 10-12 to start the season.

McClain – 217

Kaylin Sterling 47

Abbie Lovett 54

Hailey Cornett 56

Kallie Posey 60

Addison Goddard 68

Maguire Ross 70

Wilmington – 220

Abi Early 49

Kailey Pfister 49

Emma Adams 61

Claire Conner 61

Ellie Molt 65

Sydney Bennett 66