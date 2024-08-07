McClain golf beats Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The McClain Lady Tigers golf team traveled to Wilmington Elks on Wednesday, August 7 for a non-league match against the Lady Hurricane.
McClain won the team event and Kaylin Sterling of McClain was the match medalist with a 47.
McClain shot a 217 to 220 for Wilmington.
This brings the Lady Tigers’ cumulative record to 10-12 to start the season.
McClain – 217
Kaylin Sterling 47
Abbie Lovett 54
Hailey Cornett 56
Kallie Posey 60
Addison Goddard 68
Maguire Ross 70
Wilmington – 220
Abi Early 49
Kailey Pfister 49
Emma Adams 61
Claire Conner 61
Ellie Molt 65
Sydney Bennett 66