FCPH releases food inspection reports

The following are food inspection reports recently released by Fayette County Public Health:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 300 Washington Sq. – June 18, 2024

Snack shelves rusted and found soiled. These are no longer easily cleanable. Bugs in ceiling light in men’s restroom. Restroom area found soiled – walls, floor and baseboard.

Floor, walls and baseboards throughout facility soiled. Stained ceiling tiles found in side/carpet storage room.

Sales floor snack shelves and other storage shelves found soiled.

Mobile #1104, 1104 Columbus Ave. – June 18, 2024

Cappuccino machine and sugar/creamer machine found soiled. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch at a frequency necessary to keep them clean.

Soil accumulation found in these areas:

Walk-in cooler – walls, ceiling, fan guards, inner door, frames on all doors.

Sales floor – shelves, walls, baseboards, floor, ceiling, vents.

Restroom – walls, floor, sink.

No sanitizer found for food contact surfaces (dishes). Food contact surfaces must be cleaned and sanitized. No test strips provided.

Breaks found in the floor behind registers. Hole found in floor tile in front of cooler doors. Restroom wall is peeling and has some holes. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and free of breaks.

Trash found on ground surrounding building outside. The facility must be well maintained.

Soiled towels found inside food station cabinets and on dish sink. These must be placed in a separate location to be laundered or held in between use in a sanitizer for clean wiping cloths.

Bleach found under dish sink during the inspection. A chlorine solution may be used to sanitize dishes. The person in charge stated that the owner washes dishes in the morning and was not present during opening. He was unaware of how the dishes were sanitized.

Werner’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, 199 Bogus Road SE – June 20, 2024

Quaternary test strips found expired. A test kit must be provided to ensure proper sanitizer concentration. Ok to operate.

Baymont Inn & Suites, 11431 Allen Road – June 25, 2024

Yogurt found at 51 degrees F inside reach-in cooler at breakfast station. Butter and cream cheese were also stored inside. Food must be at 41 degrees F or below for food safety. All items were discarded during inspection. This unit may not be used until inspected and deemed safe.

Sausage links found at 125 degrees F in hot holding unit. Food in hot holding state must be 135 degrees F or above for food safety. Items were discarded during inspection. According to person in charge, when the toaster is used the breaker trips, effecting power to other food equipment.

It is recommended to have all outlets inspected by an electrician and have appliances inspected to ensure they are working properly. According to owner, an electrician will be coming to inspect the outlets.

Soil accumulation found inside the coffee machine. Food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch to prevent contamination.

According to the person in charge, food equipment is being washed in the mop sink with dish detergent and was unaware that dishes needed to be sanitized. Food contact surfaces must be sanitized to prevent contamination. Dishes must be washed and sanitized in the three-compartment dish sinks.

Soil accumulation found in the following areas:

Breakfast station – cabinets.

Dish sink area – dish sink.

Laundry room – mop sink.

These items need to be cleaned more frequently.

Personal food items found stored in same refrigerator as food for operation. These must be separate.

The breakfast area was remodeled without approval from the Fayette County Health Dept. and Building Dept. The remodel must be approved.

Residential appliances being used to hold food hot and cold. All equipment must be approved by the Fayette County Health Dept. prior to usage. An updated equipment list is needed.

Hole found in laundry room behind door, needs repaired. Towels lining shelf in breakfast cabinet. Using towels as shelf liners must be a cleanable surface. In dish room, soiled towels found stored inside dish sink.

Employee illness policy unavailable. Employees must know their responsibility to report food-borne illnesses to managing staff.

Vomit and diarrhea clean-up policy unavailable. Policy for vomit and diarrhea must be provided.

The thermometer found inside reach-in cooler at breakfast station was broken. A new thermometer is needed to ensure safe temperatures.