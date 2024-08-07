Derek Hill’s grand slam, Bellozo’s strong start help Marlins to hold off Reds 6-4

Cincinnati Reds’ Ty France is hit by a pitch as he bats during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Derek Hill’s grand slam capped a five-run first inning and Marlins starter Valente Bellozo carried a shutout into the sixth as Miami held off a late Reds rally and beat Cincinnati 6-4 on Wednesday night, getting some payback after being pummeled twice to open the series.

Hill, claimed on waivers from San Francisco on Saturday, drove a fastball from Reds starter Andrew Abbott (9-9) 412 feet to center after Jonah Bride singled and Jesus Sanchez and Otto Lopez walked. It was the left fielder’s fourth homer of the season and first as a Marlin.

That came after designated hitter Jake Burger opened the scoring with a 399-foot homer to center. He then hit a 422-foot shot to left in the fifth, for his 18th and 19th homers of the season. He has six in his last nine games.

T.J. Friedl’s 396-foot grand slam, the first of his career, to right in the seventh off Marlins reliever Andrew Nardi, his sixth homer of the season, made the game close. Calvin Faucher picked up his second save after he loaded the bases on a walk, double and hit batter in the ninth before retiring Jeimer Candelario on a grounder to second.

Bellozo (1-1) picked up his first career win, scattering five hits before he was lifted with two outs in the sixth. The 24-year-old, making his fourth start, struck out four and walked two.

The right-hander worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second by striking out Jonathan India. He held Elly De La Cruz hitless in three at-bats, striking him out twice, after the shortstop went 8 for 10 in the first two games of series, belting two homers and four doubles in the Reds’ 10-3 and 8-2 wins. De La Cruz finished 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and a walk in the ninth inning.

Abbott settled down after his horrendous first, subsequently allowing only Burger’s second homer and two singles while working five innings. He struck out seven and walked three. He also gave up five runs to the Marlins last month in 3 1/3 innings.

Marlins rookie shortstop Xavier Edwards went 0 for 4, ending his on-base streak at 23 consecutive games. It had been the second-longest active streak in the majors behind the Phillies’ Alec Bohm, who was at 24 games.

TRAINERS ROOM:

Reds: OF Will Benson returned after missing three games while on the paternity list. OF Joey Wiemer was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

Marlins: C Nick Fortes was placed on the 10-day injured list after experiencing quadriceps tightness on Monday. C Jhonny Pereda was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Hunter Greene (8-4, 2.83) will start the fourth and final game of the series Thursday. The Marlins will start RHP Kyle Tyler (0-2, 5.27).