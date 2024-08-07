Browns’ Deshaun Watson sitting out preseason opener as he continues recovery from shoulder surgery

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes under pressure from linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, July 26, 2024, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Saturday, July 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

By Tom Withers

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson might be ready to play. The Browns aren’t ready to let him.

Watson will sit out Cleveland’s exhibition opener on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers as the team continues to take a cautious approach after the quarterback underwent right shoulder surgery in November.

Coach Kevin Stefanski announced his plans with Watson before Tuesday’s practice, which was moved indoors because of rain and high winds. There were several tornado warnings across Northeast Ohio.

Jameis Winston will start at quarterback for the Browns and make his debut with the team after signing as a free agent in March. Stefanski said roughly 10 of the team’s starters will get some time against the Packers.

Watson has thrown nearly every day in training camp so far, but the Browns are closely monitoring his reps and workload while getting him ready for the Sept. 8 season opener against Dallas.

Stefanski emphasized the team has a plan but is taking a day-to-day approach with Watson, who has played in just 12 games in his first two seasons with Cleveland. Watson was suspended six games by the NFL in 2022.

“Not going to get too far ahead of ourselves,” Stefanski said.

The 28-year-old Watson suffered a fracture to his glenoid bone in Week 10 at Baltimore last season and underwent surgery.

Earlier in camp, Watson said he’s feeling healthy and is aiming this season to “block out noise.” The Browns traded for Watson in 2022 and signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

The Browns will have two joint practices against Minnesota next week in Berea, Ohio, before hosting the Vikings on Aug. 17.

Stefanski said he spoke to Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur before finalizing plans.

“We always, as a courtesy, talk to the other team to see what they’re doing,” Stefanski said. “I don’t know if he heard Myles (Garrett) wasn’t playing and changed his mind. I’m just kidding. But we talk and see what we need to get done, what they’re going to do, those type of things.

“But coach LaFleur and I see it very similarly in terms of this game.”

LaFleur said quarterback Jordan Love will start and play along with the Packers’ other first-teamers.

NOTES: DE Za’Darius Smith sustained only a bone bruise in his left knee when he got hurt in practice Monday and was carted off. Stefanski said Smith banged knees with RB Jerome Ford. “Kind of a weird injury,” said Stefanski. … The Browns signed DE Marcus Haynes. He spent part of last season on Denver’s practice squad.