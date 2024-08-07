Bids opened for bridge replacement

By Gail Allen

Record-Herald Correspondent

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Commissioners met on Monday and opened the bids for the Danville Bridge Replacement Project. The bridge replacement project is located on Danville Road at Blue Road over the Thompson Creek, according to Fayette County Engineer Jason Little.

There were five bids ranging from $611,627 to $780,279. The engineer’s estimate for the job was $643,585.

These bids will be reviewed by the Fayette County Engineer’s Office for completeness and compliance and then the award will be made.

An ongoing concern was again addressed by Janice Vaught regarding the Fayette County Dog Shelter. Vaught complained that there are still no name tags posted on the outside of the kennel runs to identify each dog. She also said she has seen no progress on the additional fencing installation that was proposed.

Fayette County Dog Warden Nelson Prater said he is “currently obtaining quotes from fencing companies at this time.”

Prater said that name-tags on the outside of kennel doors are not feasible due to weather concerns and storms causing damage thereto. He said there is a number system in place for each dog on a board in the office. The board can be seen from the front window to the right of the door during the day, however, blinds are closed at night for safety and security reasons.

Anyone can call to make an appointment to see a dog after hours or on weekends by calling the shelter at 740-335-6630.