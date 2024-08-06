Serbia beats Australia in overtime to reach Olympics semifinals; Germany also advances

Serbia’s Aleksa Avramovic, right, shoots as Australia’a Jock Landale defends during a men’s quarterfinal game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, Pool)

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Serbia surged back to beat Australia 95-90 in overtime Tuesday to reach the Olympic basketball semifinals.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 for points for Serbia, which rallied from a 24-point first-half deficit to set up a meeting with either the U.S. or Brazil.

Serbia is aiming for its first Olympic medal since the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, where it took silver. That was the first Olympics for a then 21-year-old Jokic.

Bogdanovic acknowledged doubting whether they’d complete the comeback.

“Honestly, we didn’t keep cool,” Bogdanovic said. “But we knew we were down and we needed to find some momentum and rhythm. … They had the whole momentum of the game. As I said, this is the biggest pressure of the tournament. Quarterfinals. You know if you lose, you’re out.”

Patty Mills had 26 points — but just six after halftime — for Australia, which won the Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo three years ago. Josh Giddey added 25 points.

“I thought we threw everything at them,” Mills said. “We’re playing against world-class individuals. World-class teams. World-class coaches. And this is why you play international basketball. It’s a different sport than any other league around the world. It brings the best out of everyone.”

Jokic put Serbia on top 91-90 with just over a minute left in overtime. Australia’s Jack McVeigh then misfired on its next possession. Serbia got the ball back to Jokic, who converted again.

Australia attempted to get the ball into Mills on the inbounds, but it was knocked away and stolen by Serbia.

Serbia stormed back in the third quarter and retook the lead late, 61-60, on a jumper by Bogdanovic. The basket capped a 40-14 scoring run.

Serbia led 67-65 entering the fourth and was up 81-78 when Giddey hit a short jumper to cut the margin to a point with just over a minute to play in regulation.

Australia rebounded a Bogdanovic miss, but Mills misfired on the other end. Australia forced a Vasilije Micic error, but he was fouled on the rebound with 9.8 seconds left. He then connected on 1 of 2 free throws.

Australia got the ball into Mills, who lost his dribble, gathered and hit a fallaway jumper to send the game to an extra frame.

Germany 76, Greece 63

Franz Wagner scored 18 points and Germany overcame a sluggish start to beat Greece 76-63 and advance to the semifinals for the first time.

Dennis Schroder added 13 points and eight assists for the reigning World Cup champions, who will face the winner of France and Canada on Thursday. Germany’s previous best finish at the Olympics was seventh place in 1992.

Germany is unbeaten at the Paris Games after going 3-0 in the group stage.

“I think everybody on the team knows that we’ve got a special group, and I want to get the most out of this,” Wagner said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points for Greece, which was denied its first semifinals berth in Antetokounmpo’s first Olympics appearance.

Greece had 15 turnovers, leading to 20 points for Germany.

Wagner entered the quarterfinals averaging a team-high 22 points per game but struggled to get going.

Greece led by 12 at one point —- the first time Germany had trailed by 10 or more points in the tournament. But Germany settled in and used a big third quarter to take a seven-point lead into the fourth. Germany started the final period on a 13-5 run to increase its lead to 72-57 with 1:50 remaining.