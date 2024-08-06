Ironmen win first two FAC golf matches

Miami Trace junior Cade Whitaker sinks a putt on the sixth hole during the FAC matches at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald McClain junior Carson Chandler hits a shot from the seventh fairway during the FAC matches at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Miami Trace freshman Gage Bowers putts during the FAC matches at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Hillsboro sophomore Logan Barton chips onto the eighth green during the FAC matches at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Blue Lion senior Logan Clevenger chips a ball onto the seventh green during the FAC matches at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Blue Lion senior Shane Crago drops a putt on the eighth green during the FAC matches at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.

The Frontier Athletic Conference held their first two league golf matches on Tuesday morning, Aug. 6 at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County.

Through the opening match, Jackson jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the FAC after shooting a remarkable 166 as a team. Chillicothe was in second at 4-1 after shooting a 171, Washington was in third at 3-2 after shooting a 177, Miami Trace was in fourth at 2-3 after shooting a 179, Hillsboro in fifth at 1-4 after shooting a 180 and McClain in sixth after shooting a 181.

Seniors Will Miller of Washington and Aidan Fischer of Chillicothe shared medalist honors for the first match as they each shot a 38.

For the Ironmen, they were led by senior Easton McGraw with a 40, followed by sophomore Parker Holsteion with a 41, senior Noah Ernst with a 42, sophomore Rylan Wyant with a 43, and sophomore Garison Marcum and junior Tristan Tipton each with a 44.

For the Cavaliers, following Fischer was senior Jackson Oyer with a 43, seniors Vincent Haller, JB Maravilla and sophomore Kooper Elliot all with a 45, and senior Jackson McNeal with a 56.

For the Blue Lions, following Miller was senior Logan Clevenger with a 43, senior Shane Crago and junior Cooper Robertson each with a 48, junior Bryson Heath with a 50 and senior Logan Krape with a 54.

For the Panthers, junior Cade Whitaker led with a 41, followed by freshman Carter Davidson with a 44, sophomore Gavin Cottrill and freshman Gage Bowers each with a 47, sophomore Brock McBee with a 49 and senior Gavin Baughn with a 53.

For the Indians, senior Tate Davis led with a 42, followed by junior Walker Pence with a 44, junior Jack Cornele with a 46, senior Logan Zurface with a 48 and sophomores Logan Barton and Conner Kelch each with a 49.

For the Tigers, senior Zane Adams led with a 41, followed by sophomore Carter Nelson with a 45, freshman Connor Chandler with a 46, junior Carson Chandler with a 49, senior Jeremy Webb with a 54 and junior Easton Ary with a 57.

In the second FAC match, Chillicothe and Jackson tied with a score of 165, leaving it to a tiebreaker. Jackson won the tiebreaker, moving them to 10-0 early in the season. Chillicothe moves to 8-2, Hillsboro took third with a 169 moving them to 4-6, Washington took fourth with a 172 and moved to 5-5, Miami Trace took fifth with a 174 and moved to 3-7 and McClain took sixth with a 178 and moved to 0-10.

Oyer of Chillicothe was the medalist for the second match, shooting a 38.

For Jackson, Holsteion and Wyant led with a 40, followed by Ernst with a 41, Marcum with a 44, Tipton with a 45 and McGraw with a 46.

For the Cavaliers, following Oyer was Elliot with a 41, Fischer with a 42, Haller with a 44, Maravilla with a 46 and McNeal with a 58.

For Hillsboro, Cornele led with a 39, followed by Davis with a 41, Barton with a 43, Kelch with a 46, Pence with a 48 and Zurface with a 51.

For Washington, Miller led with a 40, followed by Crago with a 42, Clevenger with a 43, Robertson with a 47 and Heath and junior Sam Lotz with a 55.

For Miami Trace, Bowers led with a 42, followed by Whitaker with a 43, Cottrill with a 44, Davidson with a 45, junior Tanner Eggleton with a 47 and sophomore Landon LeBeau with a 59.

For McClain, Connor Chandler led with a 41, followed by Adams with a 44, Carson Chandler with a 45, Nelson with a 48, senior Leland Ewry with a 51 and Ary with a 66.

There are a total of six FAC golf matches this season, plus an end-of-season FAC Championship that will take place on Monday, Sept. 18 at The Greens Golf Course. For each FAC match, the winning team will receive five wins towards their FAC record, second place will receive four wins and one loss, third place will receive three wins and two losses, fourth place will receive two wins and three losses, fifth place will receive one win and four losses, and sixth place will receive no wins and five losses. Each FAC match is nine holes, while the FAC Championship is 18 holes.

The next FAC match is set for Monday, Aug. 12 at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson.