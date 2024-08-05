WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 4

Carl C. McCune, 44, 631 Grace St., assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Aug. 3

Jaqueline Tefft, 43, Greenfield, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Joshua E. Butcher, 33, at large, telecommunications harassment.

Bryson O. Smith, 18, 432 6th St., domestic, underage consumption.

Arnoldo Orta, 23, Mission, Texas, failure to control, no motorcycle endorsement.

Aug. 2

Zachary I. Jordan, 25, 1013 Briar Ave., speeding.

Carly Marcum, 42, Orient, expired registration.

Jamie House, 45, Sabina, expired registration, driving without valid driver.