Slaven recognized at 100th birthday party

By Gail Allen

Record-Herald Correspondent

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — On Saturday afternoon in Washington Court House, a celebration party was held to honor Lora “Jean” (Anderson) Slaven, who turned 100-years-old on Aug. 1.

Jean Anderson married Fred Slaven in 1950 and had two daughters, Brenda Slaven and Lenora Slaven. Brenda married Harold Driscoll and Lenora married Kevin Smith. Jean Slaven was blessed with five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She has been a widow since 1987.

Son-in-law and local resident, Kevin Smith, joined the Washington Police Department in 1982 and has been a certified law enforcement officer for 43 years. He is currently the senior director of security at COSI in Columbus. Smith started the party by introducing State Rep. Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House).

It began with a resolution from the Ohio House of Representatives, presented by Peterson, which recognized Jean Slaven for her “dedication and pride in her community, great faith and community spirit, and setting an example of achievement worthy of recognition.” The resolution congratulated her on her 100 years of “having a positive effect on the quality of life in our society.” It was signed by Peterson and Jason Stephens, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Ohio.

Next, Washington Court House City Council Chairman Dale Lynch had vice-chair Steve Shiltz read a proclamation from the city which honored Slaven as a proud Fayette County resident and as part of a farming family, enjoying her family life, expressing support for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The proclamation recognized her contributions to the community and congratulated her on her 100th birthday.

Slaven’s daughter, Lenora Smith, said her mother “was the salt of the earth, a farm girl, lives alone and does everything for herself.” Smith then said that her “mother climbed a ladder at her home two months ago to check something on the roof, because she is so totally independent.” Smith said her mother never had any health problems her whole life.

Slaven was a typist at Wright Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton prior to her marriage. She logged in airplane parts, according to her son-in-law, Kevin Smith. She became a devoted housewife after her marriage. She lived on a farm and loved her life raising her children.

One of her grandsons is Devin Smith, who now lives in Tennessee. He was a football player at Miami Trace High School, the University of Dayton, and for a short time, played for the Cincinnati Bengals, according to his mother, Lenora Smith.

When asked what was her secret to her long life, Slaven said, “living in the country and having fresh vegetables to eat.”

Slaven greeted many guests, was adorned with a tiara and winners-ribbon, and all the guests then enjoyed dinner and cupcakes for dessert.