Locals participate in Pelotonia ride for cancer research

Fayette County residents (L-R) Luke Garland, Fayette County Commissioner Jim Garland, and Mike Callahan, rode the 100 mile course in the 16th-annual Pelotonia bike ride for cancer research in Columbus Saturday. Submitted photo

By Gail Allen

Record-Herald Correspondent

COLUMBUS — The 16th-annual Pelotonia ride for cancer research was held in Columbus Saturday morning. Over 6,500 cyclists made their way through Columbus, New Albany, Granville and Newark.

Fayette County Commissioner Jim Garland, his son Luke Garland, and friend Mike Callahan represented Fayette County in the race. The Garlands and Callahan rode the 100 mile course.

Jim Garland said the race started at McFerson Commons Park near the Nationwide Insurance building in Columbus. Garland said he has been training for this race since April and has now ridden close to 1,000 miles on his bike this year.

Last year, the Pelotonia raised $25 million for cancer research and according to the report, they were trying to surpass last year’s total.