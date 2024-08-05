Community Action to offer senior digital literacy courses

The Community Action Commission of Fayette County will be offering classes to seniors 60 and over that will cover the basics of using mobile devices (cell phone/tablets) and computers (Windows & Mac).

The first available course will be held Aug. 16 at the Community Action Board Room, 1400 US Route 22 NW (beside OK Tire) in Washington Court House from 3-5 p.m. The instructors will be David and Mara Woolever.

Devices will be available for hands-on instruction, as well as helpful guides that you can take home.

A Q&A period will be available at the conclusion of courses.

These courses are being funded by the county’s Healthy Aging grant the county commissioners received.

To sign up, call the Community Action office at 740-335-7282 and leave your info with the front desk.